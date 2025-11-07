Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 5th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $618.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $728.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

