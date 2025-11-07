Analyzing Thunder Power (AIEV) and Its Competitors

Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Thunder Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Power
|N/A
|N/A
|-2.40
|Thunder Power Competitors
|$27.20 billion
|$1.01 billion
|27.53
Thunder Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power. Thunder Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Power
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunder Power Competitors
|-4,806.85%
|-57.89%
|-16.78%
Risk & Volatility
Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
About Thunder Power
Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.
