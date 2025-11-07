GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.19%.

GN Store Nord Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GNNDY opened at $49.61 on Friday. GN Store Nord has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get GN Store Nord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About GN Store Nord

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.