3,673 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc $AX Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Axos Financial, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.