OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 687 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4%

Adobe stock opened at $327.35 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.55 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

