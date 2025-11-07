OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

