Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 120,656 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,656 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ET opened at $16.86 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

