OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 85.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

