10,790 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $16,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $34,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NYSE:UCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

