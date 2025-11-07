Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 7,913 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 35,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 349.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $335,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mplx stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

