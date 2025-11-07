Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $7 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $27.49 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

