Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 4,450 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

