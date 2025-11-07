OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 367,758 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 2.1%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.