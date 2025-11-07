OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $653.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.