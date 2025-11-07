Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

