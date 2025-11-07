Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 589,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MAIN opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.84. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

