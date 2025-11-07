Timothy Plan International ETF $TPIF Position Trimmed by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 208.0% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

