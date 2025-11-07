Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.5%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

