ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.55. Approximately 227,116,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 19,661,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

