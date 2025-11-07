ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.55. Approximately 227,116,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 19,661,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ITV
ITV Stock Up 13.9%
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.