Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.