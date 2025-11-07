Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 581 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NSC opened at $282.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

