Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 316,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 250,763 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 37.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 11.6%

FDEC stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.