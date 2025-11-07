SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.26 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.