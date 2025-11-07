SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

