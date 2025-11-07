Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

