Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 125.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $353.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.88. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

