Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $566.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.99 and a 200-day moving average of $461.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

