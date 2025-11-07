Souders Financial Advisors Has $218,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in American International Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

