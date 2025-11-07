SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $366.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.