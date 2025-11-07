Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 148.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Shares of LIN opened at $415.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.42. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

