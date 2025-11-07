Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $351,943,000. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after buying an additional 487,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

