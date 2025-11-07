Souders Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

