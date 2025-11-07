Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $234,000 Investment in Sempra Energy $SRE

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,145,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.
SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
