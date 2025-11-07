Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 119 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3%
NOC stock opened at $572.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
