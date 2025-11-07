Head to Head Contrast: Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC – Get Free Report) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Micro Imaging Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and IRIDEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX $49.74 million 0.36 -$8.91 million ($0.33) -3.17

Micro Imaging Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -10.95% -386.93% -17.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micro Imaging Technology and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 IRIDEX 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Micro Imaging Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micro Imaging Technology is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Summary

Micro Imaging Technology beats IRIDEX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Imaging Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for food safety and clinical industries in the United States. The company is developing a laser-based rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company has a collaboration Northern Michigan University to investigate an alternative pathogen sample preparation method that could provide a specimen test turnaround time of 4 to 5 hours. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.