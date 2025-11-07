Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.5250, with a volume of 1896562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 5.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $374,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 56,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.