Sigma Planning Corp Has $833,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

