Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xometry traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 3144430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.
View Our Latest Research Report on XMTR
Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 264.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xometry by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xometry Trading Down 1.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.Xometry’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.