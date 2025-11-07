Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xometry traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 3144430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 264.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xometry by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.Xometry’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.