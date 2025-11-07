Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.9860, with a volume of 11712400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

