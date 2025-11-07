Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 579.74. 911,384,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,742% from the average session volume of 9,260,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.52.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.