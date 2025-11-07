Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 7136241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trump Media & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a current ratio of 132.60.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,362.01. This represents a 17.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

