Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 728 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $355.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

