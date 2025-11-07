O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,407.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $95.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

