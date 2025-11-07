Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

