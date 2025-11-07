Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

