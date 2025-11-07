Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,750 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,763,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 354,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in TTM Technologies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 886,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 304,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,755 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

