Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $526,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $355.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

