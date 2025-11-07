Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,557.12. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $2,414,141. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.25. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.45 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

