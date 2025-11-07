Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $192.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

