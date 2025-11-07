Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $127.98 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

